What a difference a single story can make. WINK News viewers and many others rushed to help Joe Salvaggio as he faced despair for months after Hurricane Ian. Now he enjoys the holidays with hope and happiness.

People came across Southwest Florida to let Salvaggio know they cared, to help clean his yard, to offer support in any way they could. Months later, they’re still coming.

“They’re always knocking on my door to just come in and say hello, have a cup of coffee or whatever. I’ve met so many friends that are going to be lifetime friends now. They’re going to be lifetime friends,” said Salvaggio.

Joe Salvaggio, hopes lifted at last CREDIT WINK News

Now he looks forward to each new day. Salvaggio expects to move out of his temporary trailer and into his rebuilt home.

“I’ve got a lot to live for. I’ve got everything. Quite frankly, I’ve got everything. I’ve got great friends,” said Salvaggio. “I’ve got great things happening to me from above. Everything was good.”

The floors and cabinets were done free of charge. The fridge was donated by the church. Rick on the Roof comes by nearly every day working, not asking for a dime.