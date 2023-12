Snow in Jacksonville

Floridians often laugh when they hear “let it snow!” but 34 years ago, it became a rare reality.

According to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, between December 22nd – 24th, Southwest Florida had snow flurries.

Other parts of Florida took part in the White Christmas with a dusting along Sarasota to Daytona, and 1 – 4″ of snow in Northern Florida.

