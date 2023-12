“A Christmas Story,” “The Santa Claus,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Die Hard.” Film and Christmas go together like Santa and Rudolph.

A combination of several new releases and rainy weather brought Fort Myers residents and visitors out for a day at the cinema on Christmas.

Whether it’s an annual tradition or a first-time thing, moviegoers were out in full force at the Regal Belltower on Christmas Day.

A couple of empty nesters said they’re bringing back a Christmas tradition from when their kids were young. Another woman brought herself to the movies because her family is out of town, and a family of matching elves wasn’t going to let the weather put a damper on their holiday spirit.

“We were going to the beach or to the pool, but it’s raining so instead we’re going to go to a movie, and we love popcorn,” said Sally Brumfield, a moviegoer.