For this week's Friday's Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase adoptable dogs ready to be adopted.

Davie is a three-year-old Terrier-Boxer mix. He entered the GCHS as a neglect case at around 30 pounds underweight. Davie was found as a stray animal by the Lee County Domestic Services. Despite his hardships, Davie continues to be a beacon of joy and resilience. His happiness and eagerness would make him a perfect candidate for a loving home.

Jett is a three-year-old beagle mix. He is a quiet and reserved animal, but once he warms up to someone, Jett becomes one of the sweetest dogs you can imagine. Volunteers at the GCHS say that Jett is most comfortable in a single-dog home. He is also heartworm positive, so Jett needs a calm environment while also keeping him mentally stimulated.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

