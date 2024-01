The community remains in suspense as 56-year-old Barry Schmalbach has been missing for several months without any breakthroughs in the case.

Schmalbach vanished in July, and the silence surrounding his disappearance has left friends and family desperate for answers.

A feeling of hopelessness

Miguel Blanco, one of Schmalbach’s best friends, expressed his gratitude to those who assisted in the search but conveyed a sense of hopelessness, texting, “Thank you to everyone that helped, but I no longer feel hopeful.”

Blanco, finding it too difficult to speak out at this time, declined an interview.

Similarly, Schmalbach’s half-sister, Emily Scaletta, who was vocal after Barry’s disappearance, is currently unresponsive to calls and texts.

Few clues

According to a missing person’s report, Schmalbach’s live-in boyfriend of two months, Christopher Davis, claims he last saw Schmalbach getting into an Uber or another vehicle on July 19.

Since then, no communication has been received from Schmalbach.

Cape Coral Police Department detectives, treating Schmalbach’s disappearance as suspicious and potentially involving foul play, conducted an extensive search of his home on Beach Parkway for any leads.

While the police have not officially labeled Davis as a person of interest, he was arrested by Cape Coral police for out-of-state warrants related to parole violations.

Davis, the last person to see Schmalbach, is now incarcerated at the Kirkland Correctional Center in South Carolina, serving a 5-year sentence after a judge revoked Davis’ probation.

Experts weigh in

Dr. Dave Thomas, a professor and former police officer and FGCU professor of justice studies, spoke with WINK News.

“Hypothetically, if Christopher Davis were a person of interest in the Barry Schwalbach case, this could give detectives time to work the case here, right?” asked WINK News anchor Emma Heaton.

“It would give them plenty of time to work the case and to see whatever evidence they can come up with,” said Thomas.

Despite Cape police remaining tight-lipped due to the ongoing investigation, Mercedes Phillips, CCPD spokeswoman, confirmed that officers are actively investigating and assembling different pieces of information.

“In the Barry Schmalbach case, officers are still actively investigating. We’re kind of putting different pieces together, but there’s still not anything we’re ready to go on a release yet,” said Phillips.

When asked about the family’s cooperation, Phillips stated, “Yeah, we’re still in touch with them. They’re still up-to-date with where our investigation is at and what’s going on, and they’re very understanding with everything.”

Could the case go cold?

“There’s not a direct answer for that,” responded Phillips about the possibility of the case going cold. “We still have different pieces of information that we’re putting together. It’s not cold at this point in time. Just between all the different aspects of the investigation that we’re compiling, eventually there probably will be something to come out of it.”

Phillips refrained from answering specific questions about Davis’ incarceration, potential obstacles in the investigation or details about the case, citing the need to protect the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist detectives in solving this case, please contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.