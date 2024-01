LCSO deputy rescues bobcat. CREDIT: LCSO

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw an injured feline while on patrol, but when he got a closer look, it wasn’t your average house cat.

According to LCSO, Deputy Lopez found an injured bobcat while on patrol Sunday morning, helping the predator get to a shelter to recover.

The bobcat was transported to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Fort Myers.

LCSO said the feline is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bobcats are efficient hunters, primarily preying on squirrels, rabbits and rats in Florida.

In various Florida habitats, the predatory feline species can thrive in swamps, deep forests and hammock land. They can have a territory spanning five or six square miles in rural Florida.

