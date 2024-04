The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following an alleged targeted attack on an LCSO deputy.

Deputies arrested Derek Evan Weber, 32, after he allegedly drove into the garage of a deputy’s home in LaBelle and then proceeded to open fire on the residence on Sunday.

A 9MM handgun was in the possession of Weber, according to deputies.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, in a Monday news conference, mentioned that Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene.

According to Marceno, the deputy and his son were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

According to deputies, 16 shots were fired at the time of the shooting.

“When I arrived on scene,” said Hendry Sheriff Steve Whidden at the news conference, “I was very surprised at the magnitude of this incident where this gentleman– say gentleman lightly– actually drove his vehicle through the deputy’s garage.”

No injuries were reported.

A video posted on X by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows a vehicle driving into the home. “Weber decided to drive his vehicle through my Deputy’s garage door and open fire with a 9mm handgun…My deputy is a hero. He jumped into action to protect his family,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 15, 2024

“In my opinion,” added Whidden, “it takes a very mentally unstable person to do something like this, and it could have been bad. But he was quickly apprehended.”

Marceno stated that the shooting is suspected to be a targeted attack on law enforcement.

Weber has been charged with shooting a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

He is being held without bond.