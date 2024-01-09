Reporting price gouging in Florida after severe weather

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Severe weather across the state has invoked the return of Florida’s price gouging hotline.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the price gouging hotline after he placed 49 Florida counties under a state of emergency on Tuesday.

According to Florida Statutes, “during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to rent, sell, lease, offer to rent, sell, or lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities at an unconscionable price.”

Possible price gouging can be reported online with the Office of the Attorney General, or you can call 1-866-966-7226.