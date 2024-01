Fallen FWC Sergeant Jimmy Cook (left) and Officer Dan Crowder. CREDIT: OFFICER DOWN MEMORIAL PAGE

A memorial marker and ceremony is set for two fallen Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who died in the line of duty back in the early 1970s.

According to FWC, the memorial will be for Officer Danese “Dan” B. Crowder and Sgt. Jimmy Lee Cook.

On Dec. 8, 1972, Cook was thrown from his boat and drowned while patrolling Lake Lowrey for illegal fish traps.

FWC Sergeant Jimmy Lee Cook. CREDIT: OFFICER DOWN MEMORIAL PAGE

Cook’s memorial will be unveiled around the park area of Lake Lowery, 5548 Maddie Dr., Haines City, Florida, on Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

On Friday, May 3, 1974, Crowder was trying to arrest someone for hunting deer out of season near Cooks Hammock when he was shot and killed in Lafayette County. FWC Officer Danese “Dan” B. Crowder. CREDIT: OFFICER DOWN MEMORIAL PAGE

Crowder’s memorial will be unveiled at Cooks Hammock Cemetery, Highway 51, just north of County Road 357, in Mayo, Florida, at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10.

“Officer Dan Crowder and Sergeant Jimmy Lee Cook displayed unwavering commitment to safeguarding Florida’s diverse ecosystems and enforcing wildlife conservation laws,” said FWC. “Both officers exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and courage, leaving an indelible mark on the community they served.”

Family and law enforcement officials will speak during the memorial ceremony. The ceremony will end with a specially designed memorial marker and honoring the memory of the deceased with the playing of “Taps.”