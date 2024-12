Credit: WINK News

There were fundraisers all across the Southwest Florida community to support the family of fallen Charlotte County Sergeant Elio Diaz on Saturday.

Diaz died in the line of duty on Dec. 15, when the person he pulled over shot and killed him during a traffic stop.

In a Walmart parking lot in Punta Gorda, his law brothers in law enforcement came together to ensure the safety of his family.

The off-duty officers at Walmart said that hundreds of people have been making donations all Saturday at the fundraisers to support the family of Sergeant Elio Diaz.

Diaz made a lasting impact through his service and sacrifice. Since the news of his passing, the community has come together to show its support.

More than 40 off-duty officers were stationed at the Publix and Walmart locations across Punta Gorda, accepting donations to help his wife and children.

Carolyn Carey is a Punta Gorda resident. She said that the community is here for Diaz.

“What a wonderful man he was, you could see it,” said Carey. “He was so humble and so kind. We had a great turnout today all day long, nonstop. People in our community are amazing. He is a brother to us and we are family and this is what we do as family. We take care of each other and got each other’s back at all times.”

Diaz wasn’t just a hero in uniform. He was a husband and a father. His community and fellow officers are making sure his family knows they’re not facing this loss alone.