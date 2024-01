Fort Myers City Hall

The city has terminated its relationship with public information officer Liz Bello-Matthews.

The news was confirmed by multiple city council members including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bello-Matthews had been employed at the city for two and half years.

No reason was given for her firing.

WINK News is working to find out why the city terminated her employment and will update you as we learn more.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.