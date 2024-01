A man and woman are dead after a crash along Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres Tuesday night. The baby, less than a year old, was taken to the hospital but is doing fine.

A baby bottle, stuffed animal and caution tape now lay at the scene where a car crashed into a tree and claimed the lives of a man and a woman.

“I just feel bad for them,” said William Simiele, a Lehigh Resident. “I hope that the baby ends up in a safe place and that someone takes care of her or him.”

Fort Myers police said the cause of this accident could have been related to speeding and wet road conditions on Tuesday evening.

People who drive Lee Boulevard every day said what they know for sure is that they fear for their safety driving down the road.

“Everyone speeds down these roads. No one pays attention to the speed limits, especially this intersection right here is always backed up, and people without even looking cause a lot of accidents. They should put a stoplight in right there,” Simiele said.

Because of this, people like Nelson Ramos said they take alternative routes when they can, especially at rush hour, and wish the police would implement tougher penalties for those who violate traffic laws, hoping for more safety on a busy road.

Fort Myers police haven’t confirmed the relationship between the three involved or the ages of the adults at this time.