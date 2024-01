The original Chico’s store celebrated its grand re-opening on Thursday, and people in the area say it’s moving the community another step closer to feeling normal again.

“Any business that reopens on the island is great. It’s like baby steps, every little step, you know, to move the island forward,” said Joshua Stewart.

Business owners, residents, the mayor, and the Chamber of Commerce president told WINK News it means Sanibel is one step closer to returning and it’s bringing more people and more revenue in.

Thursday was special because it marks the rebirth of what started an international women’s clothing brand on the Island of Sanibel.

78 ribbon cuttings on Sanibel since Hurricane Ian, that’s how many businesses have made their grand reopening since the storm.

The first Chico’s was founded 40 years ago. They reopened the original location for the first time in over a year.

“They made this store in particular, very unique to this particular location,” said Dena Fischer, the original store manager of Chico’s.

“This location was completely destroyed. And it’s taken us 400 days to get back here today to open the store. We salvaged the sign, this was our original sign,” said the senior vice president of marketing, Leana Less.

The original sign from the original Chico’s, as well as some vintage clothing from the location.

“This is where it all began. And if you think about it, we, just this company, just sold a billion-dollar company now founded right here by Sanibel, and look at how it’s recovered,” said Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson.

Other Sanibel business owners who have also recently reopened on the island are happy to see everything coming back together.

“Chico’s is open and other restaurants and other businesses are opening or getting close open. And so you’re hearing on those good stories. So we’re finally getting past, the bad stories,” said Richard McCurry, a Sanibel cafe owner.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, John Lai, said Sanibel is well ahead of its original estimated timeline to rebuild. He says in two to five years it will be hard to tell a hurricane ever ripped through the area.