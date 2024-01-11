Scammers financially targeting the elderly

From stealing credit cards to racking up thousands in debt, just this week, two separate women trusted to take care of the elderly chose to take advantage of them instead.

But what can you do to make sure scammers like this won’t target your loved ones?

The most important thing is to stay vigilant and not share your bank information, and if you’re the loved one of a senior, stay involved in their life. Isolation makes them vulnerable.

In just one week, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that over $3,000 was stolen from an 81-year-old woman.

Another $603.54 was stolen from a 105-year-old woman, and $191 was almost taken from a 76-year-old man.

“Seniors are vulnerable. They are often targeted,” said Angela Larson, Collier County Sheriff’s Office victim services supervisor.

CCSO arrested Maria Avilar Ramos and Michelle Dumel after the agency said they stole cards from the seniors they took care of.

“Families trusted these people to provide care, not to take advantage of their loved ones,” Larson said.

Dumel worked at a senior care facility while Avilar Ramos was an at-home nurse.

“It’s easy money, easy access,” Larson said.

And it happens often. According to the AARP, an estimated $28.3 billion is stolen from seniors each year.

“For a lot of people that are on fixed income, that can mean their food, their medication, their rent, and they’re not working, and it really puts them in a bad place, and my heart breaks for that,” Larson said.

So, how do you keep this from happening to you or someone you care about? Minimize exposure.

“Do you really need three or four credit cards or two or three debit cards?” Larson said.

Check your credit score often. Don’t leave anything valuable lying around or bank information with anyone, and if you’re a loved one, stay involved.

“Isolation is a huge aspect of being able to succeed in some of these kinds of thefts and exploitation in general,” Larson said.

Larson said if you notice anything suspicious, always call your bank first so they can open an investigation and stop any future transactions immediately.

After that, notify local law enforcement.