Car burglars target Gateway neighborhood

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an influx of car burglaries has been reported at Cypress Cay in Gateway.

People have reported smashed car windows and stolen items while on social media.

Deputies urge residents to lock their vehicles to minimize the risk of break-ins.

LCSO stated that no arrests have been made following the break-ins; however, deputies have been investigating at least two burglaries within the area.

No information has been released regarding the burglar’s identities.

WINK News will continue to pursue more information regarding the break-ins.