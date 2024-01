Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a chilly Thursday start with isolated rain showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Chilly start to the day with isolated rain with us through the morning commute. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers continuing through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Milder morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. A few showers will be possible through the day as a warm front spread north across the state, but many of you will stay dry. We’ll see a warm and breezy afternoon with sustained winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday Night / Saturday Morning: A line of storms will be approaching late Friday night and will weaken as they move through our area early Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has Charlotte County and areas north under a Level 1 Risk for Severe Storms, but again, these storms will be weakening as they head into Southwest Florida.

Saturday: Isolated rain and storms will be possible early Saturday morning. A line of storms will be weakening as it approaches Southwest Florida so rain will only be likely for the first half of the day. Drier with more clouds than sun for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

