A snow day is music to the ears of some, but to those trying to win a bid for the White House days before the first vote, it is a nightmare.

On Friday, snow blanketed Iowa and canceled campaign events days before people were sent to caucus.

But in the last few hours, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resumed his campaign schedule while U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is still on hold.

There are maybe a handful of businesses open. Fewer cars on the road, no Ubers, no Lyfts, and if you hit the road and run out of gas, good luck.

The temperatures are in the teens and falling fast, and the winds are blowing at 30 miles an hour.

After canceling his morning events, the DeSantis campaign hit the road after lunch.

The first stop was Urbandale, Iowa, where he met with volunteers.

Most are from Iowa, but some paid their own way from other places to lend a hand. The cold weather won’t stop them.

The governor said people like Cooper and Patrick, who are ready to door knock in this brutal cold, are the reason he feels confident he will do well in Monday’s caucuses and beyond.

The people here said this weather is nothing compared to what we are expected to feel the next three days.