Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cooler start following the heavy downpour of Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Cooler start to the morning with a north wind bringing colder air down the state. Temperatures are starting in the 50s. We’ll see more sunshine today with less humid conditions. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Cool morning with temperatures starting in the mid-50s. Starting mainly dry, but we’ll see spotty showers moving into the area by the afternoon with isolated rain expected. Temperature highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Isolated showers will be possible from the morning through the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures will start milder and in the mid-60s thanks to that increase in moisture. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Drier weather conditions are expected as a strong cold front will move into Southwest Florida. That front is forecasted to bring in some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8 a.m.