Officers on scene along Pine Island Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

Two people were shot and many were detained near a Kia dealership on Pine Island Road.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. WINK News spoke to Cape Coral police officers on scene who said it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.

No arrests have been confirmed in relation to the shooting.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information is found.