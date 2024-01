Letricia Brown. CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday for stealing a purse that a customer accidentally left behind.

Letricia Brown, 36, was caught after the victim was getting a new phone.

After the victim’s phone was stolen, she went to T-Mobile to get a new one.

While downloading her old information from the cloud on her new phone, the victim noticed pictures of Brown in her gallery.

The photos were taken using the victim’s lost phone that was in her purse.

The victim’s credit cards were also used. $1,300 was charged on her Citi Visa card for “crypto.” $200 was charged on her Truist credit card for “gaming.”

With the evidence, police eventually tracked down Brown at her job and arrested her. They found cocaine in her backpack.

Brown was already on probation for crimes in Desoto County.