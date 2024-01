Credit: The Weather Authority

What to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: A warming trend continues with morning temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will continue to stream in so expect more clouds than sun for the afternoon.

A stray rain shower is possible, but the majority of Southwest Florida will remain dry. Temperature highs will be in the lower to mid-80s. We’ll see a breezy southeast wind through the day.

Thursday: A break in the clouds with morning temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s. Expect more sun than clouds for the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Temperature highs will climb into the lower to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy conditions are forecast with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Expect more sun than clouds for the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Temperature highs will continue to be warm and in the lower to mid-80s.

