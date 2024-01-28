Man’s body found in Fort Myers field

A man’s body was found in an open field in Fort Myers.

Officers responded to a vacant field on 1500 Markland Avenue where they found 63-year-old Aubrey Byron Carter.

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation. If you have any information about Carter’s death, please contact Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips are welcome.

WINK News reached out to Fort Myers Police for more details. They said no further information can be provided as it remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information becomes available.