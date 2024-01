After its last-ditch attempt to receive public input at an additional meeting, Fort Myers Charter Review Advisory Board was met with a similar lack of public involvement at its Jan. 29 meeting. Ultimately, the board unanimously recommended 13 proposed changes to the city charter for City Council consideration.

The board separated each proposed change into two tiers, with tier one being the changes most important to the board. “The message is we want all of these things, but we’ve tried to give direction at least among them on what’s most important to us,” board member Matt Simmons said.

Tier one had eight proposed changes, including management of city elections by the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, residency requirements for high-ranking staff, no walk-on agenda items with monetary considerations except during a governor’s declared state of emergency and term limits of two consecutive four-year terms for the mayor and City Council members.

