Most popular co-op Games for Couples. Credit: Humble Bundle

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many couples may be looking to spend the day together relaxing and playing video games.

For Florida couples, the most popular co-op game of 2023 was the 2D platformer, Cuphead.

Cuphead, developed by independent studio MDHR is a side-scrolling “run and gun” videogame, gaining mass notoriety for its challenging but addictive gameplay and its completely hand-drawn, 1930’s cartoon inspired art style.

The video game has been the recipient of many awards, gaining a highly respected status amongst video game players for its creativity, soundtrack and difficulty.

The popular 2017 video game was adapted into a Netflix show in 2022.

For more information about Cuphead, click here.

Co-op games are two-or-more-player games that offer a mix of competition and collaborative puzzles between players.

Rankings for the top games for couples were chosen based the most trending games in each state according to Google Analytics.

