Over 8,000 power outages were reported Sunday morning in Lee and Collier counties as a powerful line of showers and storms continues to push into Southwest Florida.

The Storm Prediction Center said most of our area is under a level 2 out of 5 risk of seeing severe weather. This means that some of the storms could produce strong wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, heavy rain, and a favorable environment that could produce a tornado.

As of 3:30 p.m., power outages in Lee and Collier counties have been restored. No outages were reported in Charlotte County.

Track power outages across the state here.