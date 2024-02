An 11-year-old girl at Murdock Middle School in Port Charlotte has been arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to CCSO, the middle school girl was questioned by a School Resource Officer early Tuesday morning after finding a notebook of hers that contained a detailed plan to harm another student.

After searching the middle schooler’s backpack, deputies found a 5-inch steak knife inside.

At the time of her questioning, the middle schooler stated that she wanted to kill another female student because the potential victim was flirting with her boyfriend.

One witness said that they were shown the notebook a week earlier with notes on how the 11-year-old planned how she wanted to kidnap the potential victim and kill them and their family.

The 11-year-old has been charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds and written threat to kill.

Murdock Middle School has not yet released a statement on the arrest.