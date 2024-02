This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Arturo Sales

Does 39-year-old Arturo Sales look familiar?

He was found guilty in Lee County of child abuse and given probation. The victim told investigators Sales regularly whipped him with cables and metal belt buckles, and punched him in the face. Sales has violated his probation and may be in the Tice area.

Nicholas Stasiewicz

Nicholas Stasiewicz didn’t show up for court in Lee County and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

He is accused of stealing a vehicle from his former employer and going to Palm Beach County on a joy ride. He’s also accused of pawning items he found in the truck. He was a no show for a hearing last month and now investigators want to find him.

Keshanda Walker

Keshanda Walker is wanted in Lee County on three felony warrants for violation of probation.

Local Ulta stores had been the target of several thefts. When Crime Stoppers shared a photo, they got several tips identifying Walker. She got probation on the charges which she violated three weeks ago. She has a tattoo of the name Jacob on her chest and “high life” on her right shoulder. Look for her in Lehigh.