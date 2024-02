Tornado. CREDIT: MGN

As part of the Florida severe weather awareness week, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has scheduled a tornado drill test.

The test is set to begin at 10 a.m., on Wednesday.

Here is a general rundown of what to expect from this drill test:

At 10 a.m., the practice warning will be broadcast on NOAA Alert Radios as a Routine Weekly Test message. NOAA stresses that this is a test drill.

This will not trigger the Emergency Alert System, nor will it sound an alert on most NOAA Weather Radio receivers.

Then the coordinator will determine if there is a tornado threat

The alert is set to last five minutes; then upon determination of immediate threat, a “take shelter” or “duck and cover” command will be ordered.

At 10:30 a.m., the drill order will conclude.

Following the drill, NOAA will assess and revise the procedure of the drill as needed.

Note that the drill will not announce its conclusion.

NOAA recommends that those participating in the drill place their NOAA Weather radios in the weather/broadcast mode a few minutes before 10 AM to hear the tone alert and the following message.

The regular weekly 11 a.m., weekly Test message will be replaced with the tornado drill test message at 10 a.m.