Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning Safety

CREDIT: WINK Viewer Matt D.

Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week is observed from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 to increase awareness of severe weather hazards. Our WINK Weather Authority team will be highlighting a specific weather event each day throughout the week.

Today’s focus is on lightning safety.

Florida is known to be the lightning capital of the United States. In 2021, a whopping 14 million lightning strikes were recorded in the Sunshine State alone.

Due to the frequency of thunderstorms developing across the state, especially in the summer months when people are outside enjoying the warmer weather, Florida has the most lightning-related fatalities in the United States each year.

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. It’s always important to heed to the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Being outside during a thunderstorm is never recommended.

When lightning strikes, it is best to head inside an enclosed building. If you cannot go inside a building, taking shelter in a car is also an option.

Many people commonly mistake standing under a tree as a good place to seek shelter and stay dry. Lightning tends to strike the tallest object in the vicinity, so standing under a tree is not a place you should be during a thunderstorm.

According to the National Weather Service, you should wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning or hearing thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

