New traffic signal coming to dangerous Cape Coral intersection

Credit: WINK News.

In an effort to make an intersection safer, the City of Cape Coral government announced the addition of a new traffic signal to a busy intersection.

Cape Coral announced on their Facebook page that drivers can expect a new traffic light between De Navarra Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard North.

The light is up and installed. Drivers can expect to see it flashing as of Thursday.

The city expects to have it fully operational on Monday.

The intersection has been known to have seen many bad crashes in the past, and the light was installed in hopes to alleviate the issues there.