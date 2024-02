Police officers and Lee County deputies temporarily shut down part of the Caloosahatchee Bridge after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to officers. The Caloosahatchee Bridge was closed northbound throughout due to the crash. As of 11 a.m., the bridge has fully reopened.

A silver sedan with damage on the front of the car was spotted on scene.

One motorcyclist was reported dead from the accident.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update the article as more information becomes available.