Marius Dumitru (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who is wanted for FTA conspiracy to commit racketeering and grand theft.

Marius Dumitru is also wanted for unlawful possession of personal identification of another person and money laundering, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding Dumitru’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.