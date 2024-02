The Trials End murder case of Mario Schiano has shocking similarities to another well-known Southwest Florida case: The murder of Teresa Sievers.

Kelly Schiano is accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Mario Schiano.

According to law enforcement, Sievers asked his neighbor to check on his wife Teresa after already knowing she was dead.

Charlotte County deputies said Kelly Schiano did the same thing.

Schiano allegedly asked a worker who was in the area to check the residence after telling him she heard gunshots.

In the released 911 call you can hear the panicked man after discovering the bodies of Mario Schiano, 47, and Anthony Galeotti, 44.

Prosecutors said that Galotti was in the wrong place at the wrong time and wasn’t meant to be hurt when the murder plan unfolded.

The similarities continue as both cases also involve out-of-state travel.

Sievers was able to bring his wife’s killers to Southwest Florida from Missouri.

Mario Schiano’s killer is still unknown. However, prosecutors say that the killer traveled to Florida, and that Kelly Schiano threw investigators off their trail.

Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation led them out-of-state

“It’s very similar to the Sievers’ trial where you see this going out of state and coming back and arresting two people that may not have been actively involved but in a conspiracy, involved,” said legal expert Scot Goldberg.

Both cases also involve children.

Mark and Teresa Sievers had two daughters, as well as Kelly and Mario Schiano.

Sivers and Schiano also share a prosecutor: Hamid Hunter.

The most significant difference in the cases was the timing of arrests.

Goldberg is not involved in this case, and WINK News has relied on his insight into cases like these over the years.

“[The timing of the arrests] just goes to the experience of the prosecutors in the 20th Judicial Circuit, that they want to make sure that they have everything,” said Goldberg, “and they must feel very confident that they have enough information to already arrest the co-conspirators and charge them with premeditated first-degree murder.”