Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cold front that has dropped temperatures throughout the Southwest Florida region.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: A cold front is moving through this morning as Southwest Florida will see a cooler overall temperature throughout the afternoon.

Expect clouds with mostly sunny conditions at times this afternoon.

Winds will be lighter today and traveling from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperature highs to be in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Colder morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Expect a mostly sunny day with less humid conditions through the afternoon.

Temperature highs to be in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Slightly milder start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Starting mostly clear with more clouds moving in through the afternoon.

Temperature highs will be warmer and in the mid to upper 70s.

