Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Isolated showers and storms will begin to develop around 3 p.m., as most of the coverage will remain around the coastline. Conditions will be reminiscent of Monday as the rain is expected to lighten at around 8 p.m.”

Tuesday

Off to a dry and pleasant start this Tuesday.

While the morning will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Tuesday afternoon and evening plans.

Storms look to favor many of our coastal communities once again from 3—8 p.m.

High temperatures will be hotter and in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range between 103 – 108° with Collier County under a Heat Advisory until 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Dry and pleasant for Wednesday morning, with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain and storms will once again develop and move through the area for your Wednesday afternoon and evening plans.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 102 – 107°.

Thursday

Our dry and pleasant stretch of morning weather continues with rain holding off until the afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon with many of those storms favoring our coastal communities through the evening.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 101 106°.

The Weather Authority is now watching an area of weak low pressure in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

This area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the Tropical Atlantic in a few days, with models hinting at Friday through the weekend.

After that, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of

this system through the weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Stay with WINK News, The Weather Authority, for the latest in the tropics as we approach the peak of hurricane season.