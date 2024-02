Manatee passes away while before getting to rehab facility. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities announced a beached manatee died after discovering it near the Pink Shell along Fort Myers Beach.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the manatee died from cold stress.

FWC biologists, with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Fire Department, rescued the manatee, but unfortunately, it died in transport to the rehabilitation facility.

The manatee was male, about 6 feet long and thin.

Authorities were transporting the small sea cow to SeaWorld. The marine mammal was set to undergo rehab but passed away during transportation.

Contact FWC immediately if you find a marine mammal in distress so trained professionals can assess the animal and give it the medical attention it may need.

Call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline: 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922), press “7” to speak with an operator. Never push back a stranded marine mammal back out to sea if found stranded on the beach.