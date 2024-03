Mega Millions lottery tickets. Credit: CBS

The Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players yet again as the prize reaches $977 million right before Friday night’s drawing.

The lottery website reports that this jackpot is the sixth time in the game’s nearly 22-year history to close in or over $1 billion.

According to Mega Millions, the last jackpot winner was announced on December 8, 2023, with two tickets in California.

A winning ticket from Florida holds the honor of the amount of money won from the lottery, with 1.6 billion won by Saltine’s Holdings, LLC in Neptune Beach in 2023.