Pruitt Family Real Estate Holdings LLC is seeking a zoning amendment for the old post office at 8111 Broadway Ave. E. in Estero for the revision of the architectural elevations, the schedule of deviations and uses and conditions of approval.

The zoning amendment would allow the applicant to retrofit the existing metal building on-site to relocate their business into half of a freestanding commercial building and use the remaining space as office space for other professionals.

β€œThe pattern book will be changing because the original design, which was really nice, nobody has been able or has had the money to make it look as good as we envisioned it would be,” Community Development Director Mary Gibbs said.

