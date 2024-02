Even during warmups, the crowd goes crazy every time Lionel Messi touches the ball. He’s considered by many to be the greatest soccer player in the world. For fans like Ronald Zabala, Messi is more than just a player.

“He’s our leader. He’s our god,” Zabala said.

Zabala and his family traveled to Fort Lauderdale from Rosario, Argentina to watch Newell’s Old Boys, which is their hometown club and Messi’s childhood club, face Inter Miami Thursday night. Zabala has been to several World Cups to see Messi in action.

“He’s a smart player,” Zabala explained. “He can see the field all around. It’s like he has eyes everywhere.”

Messi also has fans everywhere. Christian Pagliuso and his son Lucas, 6, traveled from Toronto so Lucas can see his favorite player in person.

“He watches YouTube videos of Messi all day every day,” Pagliuso said.

“It’s emotional for sure,” Pagliuso added. “It’ll be nice when we get in there and see him come on the field.”

Even though Thursday’s match was a friendly, the energy in DRV PNK Stadium was electric. A packed house with Messi jerseys everywhere, showing the impact Messi is having on the sport’s continued growth in the states.

“Our daughter who’s off camera had a Messi themed birthday party recently,” Raul Palnas said.

“Just look at the tickets,” Luis Medina explained. “I mean they’re about the same price as a Dolphins game.”

“I’m very proud to have him play for my city,” Raul Palnas Jr. said.

“We need people like him,” Zabala said. I think he’s the one that’ll attract many players from around the world to play in this league.”