The 86th annual Edison Festival of Light in Fort Myers is today, and the City of Fort Myers is planning on having more security present.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, public safety is the number one priority at Saturday night’s parade. A map of the parade route. CREDIT: Edison Festival of Light

“Our police department has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all attendees,” said the Fort Myers Police Department in a statement. “We will have increased law enforcement presence along the parade route, as well as intelligence and various security measures in place.”

Safety measures include increased law enforcement around the parade route and increased security intelligence.

Kristen Ziman, a safety and security expert in Southwest Florida said that people should not feel on edge for tonight’s event. Lee County Sheriff’s Office security tower along the parade route. CREDIT: WINK News

“We don’t want people to stay home and live in a bubble of fear,” said Ziman, “It would be irresponsible to say nothing is going to happen because we just never know. Keep that sense of alertness about you.”

Cool temperatures and the chance of rain throughout the parade are expected for tonight, but the rain is expected to arrive later in the evening.

The Edison Festival of Light is held annually in Fort Myers.

The event centers around Thomas Alva Edison, where in 1885, the famous inventor built his winter home in Fort Myers, near the Caloosahatchee River.

To commemorate Edison’s life after he died in 1931, the Fort Myers community created the Edison Pageant of Light in 1938, which was decorated with a coronation ball, parade, band concert and a memorial service.

For more information about the Edison Festival of Lights, click here.