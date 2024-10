It may not feel like fall outside here in southwest Florida, but according to the calendar, it is.

Saturday marks the start of the 10th Annual Fall Festival at Farmer Mike’s in Fort Myers and Bonita Springs.

There’s plenty of fun to be had for the community as we recover from Hurricane Helene.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner went to the event, located on Gladiolus Drive in Lee County, to see if Farmer Mike is ready for a busy weekend.

Grandparents Carney and John Fererror are looking forward to doing as much as they can with their grandkids, while they can.

“We’re hoping to get it in before it rains again,” Carney said.

While Farmer Mike’s is celebrating their 10th Annual Fall Festival, prepping for the upcoming rainy weather is still a priority.

Michael Clevenger Jr., otherwise known as Farmer Mike, told WINK News, “The first thing we do is we come in, we take all the tents down, pull all the pumpkins and the displays, put them in a safe area, and then just give the staff the day off, right? Keep everybody nice and safe. And then afterward, come back out, put everything back up and be ready to go for this weekend.”

Families can come out and enjoy the corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin patches and of course bouncy houses.

Miles Rubinski’s daughter Amelia came well prepared for any type of weather the weekend may bring.

“Amelia, she chose the rain boots this morning. We were like, okay, fine, we’ll do it. And then it worked out perfectly. So rain boots are recommended for sure,” said Rubinski. “I guess we’re just kind of resigned to the fact that we’re gonna get our feet a little bit wet and we’re just gonna have to dry them off later…”

While the family-owned farm is ready to weather any storm, Farmer Mike said there are a few things visitors can do to still enjoy the fall festivities.

“We are on a farm. So those old shoes that you haven’t worn in a while…throw those on the kids…kids are going to have a blast. The more rainwater there is out here, the more they love it, right? Parents, maybe not so much. If you’re in a good mindset and ready to have fun, you’re going to love it,” he said.

The festival is ongoing throughout October, every Friday through Sunday. For tickets or more information, go to their website here.