For 40 years, the Cape Coral Arts Festival has drawn crowds from across Southwest Florida, showcasing a blend of small businesses from the region.

Despite a rainy start early Saturday morning, hundreds of festivalgoers braved the weather to explore the 40th annual event.

Among the attractions was the American Stomper monster truck, whose crew wasn’t fazed by the soggy conditions.

“It was pretty hectic, but we got it done. That’s why we’re professionals,” said Rev, a member of Monster Entertainment Group.

Rev and his colleague, Bill DeHaven, brought the monster truck to promote their local small business, setting up alongside dozens of vendors on Cape Coral Parkway.

“We’re local, so we’re here promoting that,” Rev added.

Cori Weilland, representing Moss Marina, shared similar concerns about the early morning rain.

“Definitely a little worried, seeing that rain was coming in. Maybe the crowds wouldn’t be as big this morning,” Weilland said.

Rev echoed that sentiment.

“If you’ve got kids, you get up in the morning, look at the rain, and think, ‘Maybe we better not go out there and sit in the rain,'” he said.

Still, the festival remained crucial for vendors like Weilland and Rev, whose businesses depend on the exposure and potential new customers events like this provide.

“It’s important, very important,” Rev said.

Fortunately, the rain cleared just in time for the festival’s opening, leaving a few puddles behind.

Soon, hundreds of attendees strolled through the event, exploring booths filled with art, jewelry, chocolate, and more.

“It’s just a great thing to get small businesses, especially with the art show portion of it,” said Weilland.

For DeHaven, the weather was just a minor setback.

“Rain doesn’t stop people here. They still come out,” he said.

Whether it was fine art, handmade goods, or a glimpse of a galaxy far, far away, the Cape Coral Arts Festival delivered something for everyone.