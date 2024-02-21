Chilly temperatures persist throughout Wednesday

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking another chilly Wednesday morning with temps in the mid-40s and lower 50s.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Temperatures are starting quite cold once again and are in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for the day ahead with slightly warmer temperatures.

Temperature highs to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly clear and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s to lower 50s once again.

The sunshine continues, as Southwest Florida will see another mostly sunny afternoon.

Temperature highs will be milder and in the lower to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly clear and milder start to the day.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy conditions and more clouds will arrive throughout the day, but the afternoon will still be beautiful for outdoor plans.

Temperature highs to be in the mid-70s.

Southwest Florida’s next cold front arrives late Friday night with isolated rain possible overnight and moving out early Saturday morning.

