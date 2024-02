Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cold morning start with scattered rain forecast for Friday evening.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Partly cloudy and milder, with temperatures in the 50s.

Winds are expected to pick up throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered rain will arrive after 9 p.m. and continue through 2 a.m., on Saturday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy start to the day, with clouds clearing through the morning.

Southwest Florida will see a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon with more relaxed and breezy conditions.

The afternoon highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: Clear sky and chilly start with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Southwest Florida will see plenty of sunshine for your Sunday plans with pleasant temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

