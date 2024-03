A plane crash on a gold course in Key Large. CREDIT: WSVN

One person was reportedly injured following a small plane crash on a Key Largo golf course.

WSVN is reporting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ocean Reef Club’s golf course on Friday shortly before 1 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the plane crash.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency is headed to the scene.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this story with more details when they are released.