“It’s going to be a warm day across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching the low 80s Saturday afternoon,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Saturday, with isolated rain coming in the later parts of the afternoon and evening, mainly for our inland areas.

For Sunday, we can expect more scattered showers and storms.

“Rain chances remain elevated for most of the week ahead due to an unsettled weather pattern overhead before drier conditions come towards the end of the week,” added Kreidler.

Warm temperatures are sticking around with highs in the low 80s.