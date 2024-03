CREDIT: FHP

A deadly van versus fire truck crash caused delays in East Naples along Davis Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Davis Boulevard just off Kings Way, Tuesday morning.

The van was traveling west on State Road 84/Davis Boulevard, approaching Kings Way.

The fire truck was traveling west on Davis directly in front of the van.

The driver of the van possibly suffered a medical episode and lost control of the van, said FHP.

The front of the van collided with the rear of the fire truck.

Post-collision, the van driver was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the crash, westbound lanes on Davis Boulevard were closed, but they have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.