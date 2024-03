CREDIT: WINK News

Although negotiations between city of Fort Myers and Miami-based developer Tre Bel Housing for the purchase of the city-owned former site of The News-Press started in September, the sides haven’t been able to agree on a purchase price for the land.

City Manager Marty Lawing provided an update to City Council on March 4 on the progress of negotiations.

Tre Bel’s proposal for the site at the southwest corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fowler Street consists of a mixed-use project with multifamily development, including designated units for attainable housing.

Lawing said neither party has been willing to budge on the land’s calculated appraised value.

