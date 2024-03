The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced that a registered sexual predator has changed his address in Collier County.

Robert Stockner, 38, has been charged with sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Stockner’s new address is 3786 White Lake Boulevard, in Naples.

For more information on Stockner and other sexual offenders and predators, visit the FDLE Sexual Offenders and Predators Search.