On 5th Avenue South in Downtown Naples, Aldo Castillo Gallery holds a month-long tribute to Pop Art founder, Andy Warhol. Eleven International and local artists made custom-inspired pieces, incorporating his art to pay their respects.

According to the owner of Aldo Castillo Gallery, Aldo Castillo, he opened his galleries across the United States 30 years ago for the public to understand contemporary art forms based on his Nicaraguan heritage.

“I founded it in America, just because I needed people to understand through art” said Castillo “The gallery was opened to emphasize Latin American culture in Chicago.”

In 2011, Castillo open his gallery in Naples to expand his heritage art forms for new clientele down south.

Last year, Castillo reached out to multiple artists, to ask if they would be interested in his “Homage to Andy Warhol” exhibition. Many accepted, using their own talents but incorporating Warhol’s style and techniques.

Artist of “Homage Andy Warhol” Tribute:

Photography: Harry Benson, Lluis Barbra Painting: Havi Schanz, Nancy Iannitelli Jewelry: Wendy Gell Sculpture: Metis Atash, Ancizar Marin Mixed Media: Lorna Marsh and Javier Gaudalupe, Wall Installation.

“Andy Warhol put America on the map,” said Castillo. “He made dramatic changes through art, in order to reflect society at a time, based on his experiences since childhood.”

Andy Warhol was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 6th, 1928. Warhol was best known as the founder of the “Pop Art movement” and part of the “celebrity culture” as an American artist, filmmaker, photographer and silk screener.

According to one of the local artists, Nancy Iannitelli, she made a silkscreen “Pop Art Flower” painting as her tribute. She said Warhol launched the “Pop Art movement” when she was 14 years old.

“Proved himself to really be a genius in the art world,” Iannitelli said. “It gave me an opportunity to do a painting that kind of reflected someone that was my idol when I was a teenager.”



Both Iannitelli and Castllo highlighted how Warhol found his art subjects through people’s pain, relating to his art based on his childhood.

“He also had some illnesses,” said Castillo, “Yes, and for a long time, he wasn’t able to go to school. But his mother was also an artist, and his mother and father encouraged him to be in touch with art to create art at a very early age.”

“You know, he wasn’t quite accepted,” says Iannitelli, “But he certainly shined a light on the American art culture.”

According to Iannitelli, she would like to see more younger artists learn more about Warhol’s impact, and to expand their knowledge into all art forms.

“A lot that artists are inspired by another artists by another artist and who comes next and who comes after,” said Iannitelli “Make it bigger, better, bolder, whatever, make your statement. It’s, you know, creativity is endless. To me, it’s infinity and whatever inspires you, you know, to keep on going.”

Castillo says the exhibition date has been extended from March 6th until April 6th.